BREAKING: Ghana forward Raphael Dwamena dies after collapsing in a game in Albania

Ghanaian forward Raphael Dwamena has sadly died after collapsing in a game between K Egnatia and KF Partizani.

The former Black Stars forward died at the age of 28.

The tragic incident happened after he collapsed in the 23rd minute of the game and had to be rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

Dwamena's career suffered various setbacks after he was first detected to have a heart problem in 2017.

The lanky forward has been playing with a heart detector since collapsing in two games during his time in Austria.

"Our thoughts are with the family of Raphael Dwamena at this difficult time. Raphael represented Ghana wholeheartedly and paid his dues to the country until his unfortunate passing. We will forever miss him for his dedication to the National Coarse. Rest In Peace Raphael!," wrote the GFA on social media.

Dwamena scored on his debut for Ghana in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia.