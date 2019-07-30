BREAKING: Ghana midfielder Yaw Yeboah joins La Liga side Celta Vigo on loan

Ghana U-23 captain Yaw Yeboah has joined La Liga side Celta Vigo on a season long loan from CD Numancia, with the club having the option of making the move a permanent one.

The midfielder joins the club after an agreement was reached between the two teams on Tuesday afternoon.

Yeboah moved to Spain in 2017, where he played on loan at Real Oviedo from English giants Manchester City.

After a season, he made a permanent switch to Numancia and was a key player for the club in the 2018/19 campaign.

He played 24 times scoring twice attracting interest from several top flight side.

He now joins compatriot Joseph Aidoo, who made a bumper move in the summer to the La Liga side from Belgian giants KRC Genk.