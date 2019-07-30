BREAKING NEWS: Ghana President Akufo Addo holds crunch meeting with under-fire Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah

Ghana President Nana Akufo Addo is currently holding sit-down talks with under-fire Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah following the country's disastrous showing at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

Appiah arrived at the seat of government alone on Tuesday afternoon and has been holding a closed-door meeting with the Ghanaian leader.

Details remain sketchy but GHANAsoccernet.com sources say the discussion will centre on his long-term with the national team future following the country's disastrous 2019 Africa Cup of Nations campaign.

The future of coach Appiah has come under scrutiny following the side's calamitous campaign in Egypt.

While the coach is determined to see out the remainder of his contract, calls for his dismissal has intensified.

It's been speculated in the local media that government is divided over the future of the soft-spoken gaffer due to his perceived close ties with the ruling government.

Ghana president Nana Akufo Addo will have a big say on the future of the coach.

For the first time since 2008, Ghana have failed to make it to at least the semi-finals.

And for the first time in Cup of Nations history Tunisia have managed to beat them.

More to follow soon