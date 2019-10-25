BREAKING: Great Olympics, King Faisal to take part of 2019/20 Premier League season

Two of Ghana’s traditional clubs Great Olympics and King Faisal have been included in next season’s Ghana Premier League after years of legal wranglings.

The decision was arrived at after delegates tightly voted in favour of a proposal to increase the teams in the GPL to 18.

Out of 120 delegates, 64 voted for the proposal at the elective congress with just a majority of four.

This comes after the Normalisation Committee made the proposal to expand the league to end the legal battles.

Both sides were relegated in different seasons but took to the ordinary law courts to have them reinstated.

With the Normalisation Committee seeking a fresh start they proposed to the clubs to have them included to end the stand off which resulted in the decision.

More clubs will be relegated from next season more than the normal three to ensure that the number goes back to 16 clubs in the Ghanaian top-flight.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) will be holding the Presidential election after this morning’s elective congress at the College of Physicians and Surgeons in Accra.