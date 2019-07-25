BREAKING: Jordan Ayew joins Crystal Palace on a three year deal

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew has inked a permanent deal with English Premier League side Crystal Palace on a three year deal.

The 27-year old joins the Eagles from Championship side Swansea City, after excelling on loan at the London club last season.

"I am very happy [to have returned]. I really enjoyed myself last season.

"I enjoyed the stadium, the fans, the boys - they were really good to me - everything here was positive and that's why I decided to continue with Crystal Palace," he said after signing a permanent deal.

Ayew made 20 appearances including 14 starts in the Premier League for Roy Hodgson’s side.

He returns to Palace off the back of an impressive Africa Cup of Nations tournament, where he notched two goals in Ghana’s four games reach the round of 16.

Meanwhile, manager Roy Hudson was delighted that the move was made permanent for the Ghanaian striker.

"We are delighted to secure Jordan's services for another three seasons at Crystal Palace. He has proved himself as a dedicated and hard-working member of the squad, and certainly played his part in the club securing its highest ever Premier League points tally in the last campaign," Hudson said.