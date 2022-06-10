BREAKING: Man City dispose of US$2m Ghana prodigy Aminu Mohammed

Five years after smashing the Ghanaian transfer fee with US$ 2m for wunderkind Aminu Mohammed, English giants Manchester City have let loose the failed ex-Ghana youth star.

Mohammed fatally failed to meet expectations after showing promising prospects as a teenager.

The WAFA graduate and former Ghana Premier League icon’s mercurial talent is fizzling into thin air.

Mohammed, 21, was sacked by Dutch side NAC Breda during a first loan spell and unable to break into the first team of Belgian second-tier side Lommel SK.

Aminu, who is regarded as the Neymar because of his immense dribbling skills and scoring abilities, was being chased by Spanish giants Real Madrid and Bayern Munich of Germany.

His exploits in international tournaments drew the attention of high spending French side PSG after he scored twice against them at the Al Kass tournament in Qatar IN 2016.

Mohammed was sent to the mother club of WAFA, Red Bull Salzburg of Austria, to train with their junior side and he joined them for the Al Kass tournament where European clubs spotted him.

The lanky winger spent two weeks with the Manchester-based club on observation before he was handed the bumper deal after extensive negotiations.

The hugely talented winger with the knack for scoring special goals was signed by Man City last week after negotiations with his Ghanaian top-flight club WAFA were completed.

Mohammed was part of the Ghana U17 team that reached the quarter finals of the FIFA U17 World Cup in 2017 in India.