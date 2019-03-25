Breaking News: Medeama to participate in Normalisation Committee Special Competition

Ghanasoccernet can exclusively confirm that Ghana Premier League side Medeama will participate in the Normalisation Committee Special Competition.

The Mauve and Yellow have decided to participate and will still be maintained in the Northern zone following the latest fixtures released on Friday.

The two-time FA Cup holders were livid after their petition to the Normalisation Committee on February 8 to revise the fixtures was ignored.

The club was extremely unhappy with attempts to force the unpopular decision down their throat, vowing to pull the plugs on their involvement.

Per the Normalisation Committee's own demarcation, the Mauve and Yellows appears justified in demanding for their team to be placed in the Southern zone.

However, after some deliberations with the Normalisation Committee and the some influences from the corridors of power in government, Medeama have accepted to partake in the competition.

"In the supreme interest of Ghana football, @Medeama SC has agreed to participate in the @ghanafaofficial Special Competition. We will be housed in the Northern Zone. Let's enjoy football", a tweet from the club indicated.

The tournament will be launched today at the Ghana Football Association headquarters today. The competition is set to kick off on March 31.