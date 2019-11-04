BREAKING: Mubarak Wakaso to miss start of AFCON qualifiers through injury

Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso has suffered a fresh injury which will rule him out of the Black Stars' international assignments against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe this month.

The Deportivo Alaves midfielder suffered a fracture in the metacarpus of his right hand, which saw him miss the 4-2 defeat to Osasuna on Sunday in La Liga.

The 29-year old will undergo surgery today to determine the extent of injury and how long he will be out.

The swashbuckling midfielder has been a mainstay in manager Asier Geratino's side this season, missing just a single game through suspension.

His absence will be a big blow for the El Glorisso, who lie 16th on the table, just two points off relegation.

The injury to Wakaso means he will miss the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.

The ex-Villareal man had a good nations cup in the summer, where was twice adjudged man of the match as the West Africans bowed out at the group stages.