BREAKING NEWS: Anokye Stars owner Saani Dendem sadly passes away

Popular juvenile football administrator and owner of Anokye Stars, Saani Dendem, has sadly passed away in Kumasi.

The man, who unearthed several Ghanaian footballing greats, passed on after an illness at the age of 75.

Dendem is noted for playing a pivotal role in colts football, leading the production of so many players in the Ashanti Region.

His death comes as a big blow for football in the country due to his huge influence and eye for talents.

Through his tutelage, Ghana had players like Stanley Attobrah, Francis Akwaffo, Prince Polley, William Thompson and the famous Bashiru Gambo.

His role in Ghana football cannot be underestimated with many taking to social media to pay tributes to the legend.