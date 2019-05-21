Breaking News: Asamoah Gyan rescinds Ghana retirement decision, accepts general captain role at AFCON

Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan has reversed his decision to quit international football just 24 hours after angrily retiring from the Black Stars, Ghanasoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The Turkey-based striker has now accepted to role of being the General Captain of the Black Stars after quitting the team over Kwesi Appiah's decision to strip him of the captaincy.

Gyan will announce his decision to return to side in the coming hours - sources close to the striker have told Ghana's leading football news website, Ghanasoccernet.com

His decision to reverse his international retirement came after Ghana President Nana Akufo Addo spoke to him on Tuesday to reconsider his decision.

Ghana's all-time leading goal-scorer Gyan retired from international football on Monday, a month before the start of the Africa Cup of Nations.

His decision comes as he was replaced as Ghana captain, with Andre Ayew likely to be given the role in Egypt.

The 33-year-old netted 51 goals in 106 international appearances, both Ghana national team records, which includes scoring at six consecutive Nations Cup finals, as well as three World Cups between 2006 and 2014.