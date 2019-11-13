BREAKING NEWS: Asante Kotoko ace Fatawu Safui makes Trelleborgs FF deal permanent

Asante Kotoko forward Abdul Fatawu Safui has penned a permanent deal with Swedish second tier-side Trelleborgs FF after an impressive loan spell.

The 25-year-old joined the Blues after a proposed move to top flight side was botched and has not looked back after agreeing a loan deal.

Fatawu, who has been in remarkable form for Trelleborgs has racked up four goals in nine matches since August.

It appears the purple patch form of the forward has convinced the technical handlers of the club to turn the initial loan deal into a two-year deal.

Asante Kotoko will get an additional $110,000 for the sale of the former Techiman Eleven Wonders player.

Trelleborgs FF paid an initial $35,000 to Kumasi Kotoko for the four months loan.