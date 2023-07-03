BREAKING NEWS: Asante Kotoko board and management dissolved after trophyless season

Asante Kotoko have taken drastic action following a disappointing season as they failed to win any trophies. Sources have told Ghanasoccernet.com club owner Asantehene Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II has ordered the dissolution of both the board and management.

The board, led by Dr Kwame Kyei, was established in 2020 and appointed Nana Yaw Amponsah as the head of the management team in August of that year. The collaboration between the two entities initially yielded success, with the club securing the Ghana Premier League title in their second season.

However, it appears that disagreements have emerged between the management and the board. Dr Kwame Kyei's involvement with his own club, Nations FC, which earned a promotion to the Ghana Premier League last season, has seemingly diverted his attention away from Asante Kotoko.

In June, Nana Yaw Amponsah addressed the issues within the club's leadership. He stated, "Personally, I don't have any issue with Dr Kwame Kyei as I sit. I give him the maximum respect wherever and whenever I meet him, but our relationship and how to communicate as CEO and his board chairman is not good like the beginning."

The trophyless campaign and the lack of harmony within the club's leadership are said to have led to the decision by Asantehene Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II to dissolve both the board and the management team. This move signifies the need for a fresh start and a reevaluation of the club's direction moving forward.

Kotoko, a club renowned for its rich history and passionate fan base, would have the task of regrouping and rebuilding under new leadership.