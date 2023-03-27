BREAKING NEWS: Asante Kotoko dismiss head coach Seydou Zerbo with immediate effect

Asante Kotoko SC have sacked head coach Seydou Zerbo following the club's home loss to Medeama SC in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday, the club has announced.

The Porcupine Warriors suffered their first home defeat in the league this campaign after succumbing to a 2-0 scoreline to the Yellow and Mauves.

The Burkinabe trainer was appointed head coach of the current Ghana champions in August 2021 as a replacement for Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum, after winning the premiership last season.

The Ghanaian giants have parted ways with Zerbo for a poor run of results, which has seen the club sit in the 7th position on the league standings after 22 games.

The former Burkina Faso national team coach was in charge of the 23 games in all competitions this season, where he managed 10 wins, 6 draws, and 7 losses.

Assistant coach Abdul Gazale takes charge of the team on the interim until a substantive one is appointed in the coming days.

Zerbo joins a list of Kotoko coaches who have been sacked in the last three seasons after Maxwell Konadu, Johnson Smith, Mariano Barreto and Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum.