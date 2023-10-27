BREAKING NEWS: Asante Kotoko legend Joe 'Afriki' Debrah passes away aged 52

Asante Kotoko SC legend and ex-Ghana international Joe Debrah has passed away following a short ailment according to reports gathered by GHANAsoccernet.com.

Debrah, who was the poster boy for the Porcupine Warriors in the 1990s, succumbed to death on Friday, October 27, 2023.

Debrah was undoubtedly one of the best performers of the local game in the early and mid-parts of the 1990's, due to his brilliant ball control skills and amazing goal scoring instincts.

But a knee injury in the late 90s hindered his progress and subsequently saw him moved from Kotoko to Goldfields in 1997.

He donned the famous red shirt from 1989 to 1997 and also played for Ivorian giants Africa Sports.