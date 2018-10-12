Breaking News: Atsu, Waris named in strong Ghana starting line-up to face Kotoko

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has named a strong starting line-up that includes talented midfielder Christian Atsu and Majeed Waris for the friendly against Kotoko on Friday night.

Home-based goalkeeper gets his first Ghana start as he will man the post for the match against his club to be played at their own Kumasi Sports Stadium.

Returnees defender Jonathan Mensah and John Boye will man the central defence while Andy Yiadom and Lumor Agbenyenu will play from the right and left side of defence respectively.

Turkey-based midfield duo of Isaac Sackey and Bernard Mensah as well Afriyie Acquah will play at the heart of the midfield with Atsu and Ampomah playing in the right and left side of midfield.

France based attacker Waris will lead the attack as the Ghana coach seeks to build the squad and also demolish the Porcupine Warriors.

The Black Stars are using the match as preparation for their subsequent matches as Sierra Leone were stopped by FIFA from playing their scheduled two back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Starting line-up: Annan, Yiadom, Lumor, Jonathan Mensah, Boye, Acquah, Atsu, Sackey, Waris, Mensah, Ampomah

Bench: Ati Zigi, Nicholas Opoku, Daniel Amartey, Mubarak Wakaso, Emmanuel Boateng, Kwadwo Asamoah and Boakye Yiadom