Austin FC complete signing of Ghana winger Osman Bukari

Austin FC have announced the successful acquisition of Ghanaian international winger Osman Bukari from Red Star Belgrade in the Serbian Super Liga.

The 25-year-old has inked a contract with the MLS club until the end of the 2027 season, with an option for 2028.

Rumoured to have cost around $7 million as exclusively reported by GHANAsoccernet.com a few days ago, Bukari has taken up a designated player spot on the roster.

Upon the opening of the MLS Secondary Transfer Window on July 18, Bukari will be eligible for selection.

According to sporting director Rodolfo Borrell, Bukari brings a combination of speed and technical prowess, along with a proven track record of scoring and setting up goals at the highest levels of club football.

During his career with various clubs such as Red Star, FC Nantes, KAA Gent, and AS TrenÄÃ­n, Bukari has notched an impressive 47 goals and 55 assists in a total of 205 matches.

He has also gained valuable experience by playing in six UEFA Champions League games, even finding the back of the net against powerhouse team Manchester City in the previous season.

On the international stage, Bukari has represented Ghana in 17 matches, scoring three goals.

He was part of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations squad and also made an impact by scoring against Portugal in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Bukari stated, "I am thrilled and highly motivated to join Austin FC. I am determined to contribute my best to the team, the city, and the loyal fanbase in achieving their goals."

Currently sitting in fifth place in the Western Conference with 23 points, Austin is determined to make a comeback to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs after their success as finalists in 2022.