Breaking News: Ayew brothers named in strong Ghana line up to face Ethiopia in 2019 AFCON qualifier

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has named a strong starting line up that includes Andre and his younger brother Jordan Ayew for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia on Sunday afternoon.

The Ayews, who returned to the squad after over a year absence, are starting the must-win clash in Addis Ababa.

Meanwhile, Kwesi Appiah has opted to leave captain Asamoah Gyan on the bench, giving his place to talented young striker Emmanuel Boateng, who plays for Levante in Spain.

What it means is that Andre Ayew will be the captain of the side today.

Maritzburg United goalkeeper Richard Ofori will be in the post with Harrison Afful playing at right back and Lumor Agbeyenu operating on the left.

There is the defensive pair of Kasim Nuhu and John Boye with Mubarak Wakaso and Thomas Partey operating in the midfield.

Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu also gets the nod.

Ghana's starting team against Ethiopia

Richard Ofori Harrison Afful Lumor Agbeyenu, Kassim Adams John Boye Mubarak Wakaso Christian Atsu Andre Ayew Thomas Partey Jordan Ayew Emmanuel Boateng.

Ghana are third in group F of the AFCON qualifiers, with two games less after their doubleheader against Sierra Leone was cancelled last month.

The Black Stars defeated Ethiopia in the first leg in Ghana before losing to Kenya in Nairobi.

The first two teams in each group automatically qualify for AFCON 2019 in Cameroon.

The match will kickoff at exactly 1pm.