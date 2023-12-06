BREAKING NEWS: Bibiani Goldstars enlist Frimpong Manso as new head coach in bid to reverse fortunes

Bibiani Goldstars have officially appointed Frimpong Manso as the new head coach of the club effective immediately, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

The former Black Stars defender is taking over from Michael Osei, who parted company with the club on Wednesday.

Goldstars are currently enduring a difficult run in the Ghana Premier League as they are sitting in the relegation zone after 13 matches.

The Miners have not won a single match in their last nine league fixtures with three defeats and six draws in the process.

Manso is expected to turn things around and get the Bibiani-based club back on track in the remaining matches in the season as they look to swiftly move out of the relegation zone.

The 64-year-old is taking charge of Goldstars until the end of the 2023-24 season with an option to extend.

Manso recently cut ties with newly-promoted side Bofoakwa Tano, having joined them at the beginning of the season.

The former Ghana international defender was adjudged coach of the month for September following an explosive start to the 2023-24 campaign.