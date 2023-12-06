BREAKING NEWS: Bibiani Goldstars part ways with head coach Michael Osei amidst relegation battle

Bibiani Goldstars have officially parted ways with head coach Michael Osei with immediate effect, the club have announced on Wednesday.

The Miners found themselves languishing in the relegation zone of the Ghana Premier League standings after 13 rounds, prompting this decision.

Goldstars have endured a frustrating run of form, going nine matches without a victory, with the most recent being a 2-1 home loss to Nsoatreman FC last weekend

During this period, they suffered three defeats and settled for six draws, leaving them in the 17th position with only 12 points.

The club's management initially agreed to let the former Asante Kotoko player and trainer proceed on leave a fortnight ago.

Osei has been at the helm of Goldstars since their promotion to the Ghanaian top-flight in the 2021-22 season has now been relieved of his duties.

In their debut season, Goldstars finished a respectable 9th in the league.

The following season, Osei guided the team to a commendable 5th place finish, accumulating 49 points across 34 matches.

Heading into the current campaign, Goldstars had set a target of finishing within the top four positions.

To bolster their chances, they bolstered their squad with numerous experienced players.

However, the performances haven't lived up to expectations so far, prompting the management to reassess the situation and cut ties with Osei for the remainder of the season.