BREAKING NEWS: Black Queens coach Mercy Tagoe announces preliminary squad for Gabon showdown

Black Queens coach Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo has called up 30 players to prepare for the 2020 Olympics Games qualifier against Gabon.

The team will be opening camp at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence on Tuesday, August 6 as part of preparations ahead of the encounter.

Black Queens will engage Gabon in a two-legged qualifying encounter on 26 August, 2019, with the return game on the September 3, 2019.

Hasaacas Ladies and Black Maidens Milot Pokuaa earned her first call up while experienced players such as goalkeeper Fafali Dumahisi, Ellen Coleman, Gladys Amfobea, Janet Egyir, Juliet Acheampong and Alice Kusi also made the cut.

Reigning Best women’s footballer, Mukarama Abdulai has earned an invite for the third time after receiving a call-up for an international friendly against Germany in 2018 and the WAFU tournament this year.

Black Queens squad full list for camp;

Fafali Dumehasi (Police Ladies ) Barikisu Issahaku (Northen Ladies ) Azume Adams (Prison Ladies) Abigail Mensah (Faith Ladies) Gladys Amfobea(Ladystrikers) Justice Tweneboah(Ampem Darkoa ) Ellen Coleman(Ladystrikers) Janet Egyir(Víkingur Ólafsvík) Linda Addai (Soccer Intellectuals) Rita Okyere (Prison Ladies) Juliet Acheampong (Prison Ladies) Blessing Agbomadzi (Sea Lions) Philicity Asuako (Police Ladies) Grace Asantewaa (EdF Logroño) Joyce Antwiwa(Ashtown Ladies) Alice Kusi(Shabab Al-Ordon) Mavis Owusu(Ampem Darkoa Ladies) Ernestina Tetteh(Halifax Ladies) Elizabeth Owusua (Sea Lions ) Grace Animah(Police Ladies) Mukarama Abdulai (Northen Ladies) Leticia Adjei(Samaria Ladies) Vida Opoku (Lady Strikers) Cynthia Boakye Yiadom (Fabulous Ladies) Priscilla Okyere(ZFK Spartak Subotica) Millot Pokuaa (Hasaacas Ladies) Potia Boakye(Djurgårdens IF) Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah Evelyn Badu(Hasaacas Ladies) Anastasia Achiaa(Sea Lions )

By: Zakaria Ali @ayeesha_ayi