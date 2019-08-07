Breaking News: CAF declares Esperance winners of the 2018/19 Champions League

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has declared Tunisian giants Esperance winners of the 2018/19 Champions League following a decision of the continent's Disciplinary Board on Wednesday.

The continent's governing body declared Moroccan side Wydad Athletic Club loses and fined $20,000 for abandoning their ill-tempered match back in May.

However, the newly crowned African champions were also sanctioned and will play their next two (2) home interclub matches behind closed for the excessive use of smoke and firecrackers, CAF said in a statement.

Esperance president Mohammed Meddeb has also been slapped with a $20,000 fined for his unsporting behavior against CAF boss Ahmad Ahmad.

"The Wydad Athletic Club: is considered to have lost the game in the Final 2nd leg, a fine of 20,000 USD (Twenty Thousand US Dollars) is imposed on the club for the abandonment of the match and a fine of 15,000 USD (Fifteen Thousand US Dollars) is imposed for the use of flares by the supporters." a statement on CAF official website read.

"A reminder is sent to Mr. Mohamed Meddeb, President of Club EST, to fine him 20,000 USD (Twenty Thousand US Dollars) for his unsporting behavior against the President of CAF, EST will play their next two (2) home interclub matches matches behind closed for the excessive use of smoke and firecrackers.

"However the Disciplinary Jury has decided to suspend the sanction in question provided that your club is not guilty of such an offense for the next twelve (12) months and to impose on the club IS a fine of 50,000 USD (Fifty thousand Dollars Americans) for the use of smoke and projectiles and the unsporting behavior of its supporters."

The latest decision became necessary after CAF reacted to the Court of Arbitration for Sport overruling the decision to replay the African Champions League final, referring the matter to the competent body of CAF.

Both Wydad Casablanca and Esperance approached CAS seeking a ruling in their favour and against the resolution by the executive committee of CAF to replay the match.

This comes after CAF ordered the second-leg of the final between Wydad Casablanca of Morocco and Tunisia's Esperance to be replayed at a neutral venue after it was abandoned.

CAS agreed with both clubs that the Executive Committee of CAF was not the right body to make a decision on the matter insisting CAF must revert to its internal body that deals with disputes of this nature.

CAF's final ruling bring to a closure a long winding litigation that has characterised this year's finals.

By Patrick Akoto