BREAKING NEWS: CAF reinstate Equitorial Guinea into AWCON 2018

Ten days to the commencement of the AWCON tournament, and the national women’s team of Equitorial Guinea have been reinstated into the tournament after a successful appeal of the decision to disqualify them from the tournament.

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) protested in June this year that Equatorial Guinea fielded an ineligible player during the qualifiers campaign.

The continent’s football governing body, CAF, found one player Annette Jacky Messomo guilty of using forged and falsified documents. Kenya were then given the nod to play in the AWCON.

A statement from CAF indicates that the appeal BORD of CAF after a meeting have decided on the following with regards to the appeal lodged by Equatorial Guinea.

0. The appeal lodged by the Equatoguinean Football Federation is admissible 0. The decision in 001-CAI-08-09.2018 is overruled

0. The player Annette Jacky Messomo is eligible to play for the National Team Of Equitorial Guinea

0. The National Team Of Equitorial Guinea is reintegrated in the Totall African Women’s Cup Of Nations 2018

Kenya played a warm up friendly match against Ghana today preparing for the AWCON which will start on the 17th of November and end 1st of December.