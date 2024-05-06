BREAKING News: CAS dismisses George Afriyie's appeal in GFA presidential election disqualification

George Afriyie's appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) following his disqualification from the 2023 Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential election has been dismissed, he confirmed.

CAS has upheld the decision of the Election Committee, thus further affirming Kurt Okraku's position as the GFA President, who ran unopposed.

The former GFA Vice President's disqualification stemmed from his failure to secure the required number of endorsements from GFA members for his candidacy.

The Committee cited his use of an unqualified individual, Jeffrey Asare, to endorse his nomination forms. It was later discovered that Asare wasn't a Director at Victory Club Warriors FC as claimed on the forms.

Despite filing an appeal, Afriyie's hopes for a reversal were dashed as the appeal was rejected, leading him to take the matter to the Swiss-based international body responsible for settling sport-related disputes through arbitration.

In a statement, Afriyie acknowledged the CAS decision, stating, "I have today received the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) regarding my appeal against the Decision of the Elections Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

"The CAS, in their decision, have upheld the decision of the Elections Committee of the GFA. I take the decision in good faith. I express my sincere gratitude to everyone who supported me during this period."

With the CAS ruling, the matter, which began in September 2023, has finally reached its conclusion.