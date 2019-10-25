BREAKING NEWS: CAS rejects Palmer’s injunction request, election to go ahead today

The Ghana Football Association presidential election will go ahead as scheduled as Wilfred Osei Kwaku’s application for provisional and conservatory request to put an injunction on the election has been rejected by the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS).

Palmer, a bankroller for Tema Youth Football Club, was seeking for an injunction or 'interim measures' to be put on today's election until the Swiss-based body decides on the matter.

However CAS rejected the request paving the way for the election to take place in Accra this morning.

This means Palmer's name will not be on the ballot papers today with Kurt Okraku, Fred Pappoe, George Afriyie, Nana Yaw Amponsah, George Ankomah and Amanda Clinton will be the ones to stand the election.

He was disqualified by the vetting committee for breaches of Article 33(5) (c) of the GFA General Regulations and Decision of the Ethics Committee dated the 13th December 2017.”

CAS in a letter dated today has rejected Wilfred Osei Kwaku request to place an injunction on the elections.

In a letter sighted by GHANAsoccernet.com, the president of the Appeals Division of the Court of Arbitration for Sports ruled that,

“ The application for provisional and conservatory measures filed by Wilfred Kwaku Osei on 14 October 2019 in the matter of CAS 2019/A/6517 Wilfred Kwaku Osei vs Ghana Football Association is rejected.

“The costs of this Order shall be determined in the final award or any final disposition of this arbitration”.

The GFA will go ahead with its 25 October 2019 Extraordinary Congress (Elective) as scheduled.