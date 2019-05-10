Breaking News: Chaos reigns as Lucy Quist quits the Ghana FA Normalisation Committee

The Vice Chairperson of the Normalisation Committee of the Ghana FA, Lucy Quist, has suddenly resigned her from the caretaker body citing personal reasons.

The experienced change administrator, who is seen as the calming influence in the Normalisation Committee, threw in the towel on Friday after just eight months in the job.

Her decision to leave comes just hours after the chairman Dr Kofi Amoah granted a wide-ranging interview on policy, sparking suspicion of tensions within the Committee.

She is the second person to leave the committee after lawyer Dua Donteng was fired and replaced with former Ghana international Sammy Kuffuor just two months ago.

Quist's leaves her position is believed to be in her line with her her strong convictions even though she will lose her monthly $4,500 salary from FIFA over the caretaker job.

Her decision to leave throws the already-underfire committee into disarray as her qualities were said to have calmed serious trouble the body would have run into.

"I would like to express my profound gratitude to my colleagues on the Normalisation Committee, FIFA, the State and people of Ghana for the opportunity to serve in the capacity of the Vice President of the NC for the last 8 months since inauguration in September 2018," Quist wrote on Friday.

"For personal reasons, it is now time for me to leave the committee."

Quist was expected to bring her rich experience in corporate governance and administration to bear in the day-to-day running of the GFA but that has been truncated.

She is known as a trailblazer in the Ghanaian telecommunications sector having become the first Ghanaian woman to lead a multinational telecom company (Airtel) in April 2014 although a lot is not known about her involvement in sports asides CSR activities including the Airtel Rising Stars competition during her time at Airtel.

The Airtel Rising Stars was a youth football initiative undertaken by Airtel Africa. The programme, launched in 2011 focused on identifying and nurturing budding soccer talent from the grassroots onto an international stage. It targeted both boys and girls between the ages of 13 – 17.

Born in 1974, Lucy is the founder and CEO of Quist Blue Diamond - a company that leverages technology, engineering, data science to transform business models - and a co-founder of FreshBakery, the parent company of the FreshPay payment platform in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

She also serves as the President of the African Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Ghana. She is a technology professional who advocates for greater participation of young people in STEM for development.

By Patrick Akoto