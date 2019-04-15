Breaking News: Courts orders arrest of former Nigerian superstar Jay-Jay Okocha

Former Nigeria captain Austin Jay-Jay Okocha is facing time in jail after a court ordered his arrest over tax evasion allegations on Tuesday.

The arrest warrant was issued Justice Adedayo Akintoye at the Lagos State High Court after the former Bolton Wanderers captain failed to appear in court.

This is the second time Okocha has been ordered to be arrested over this tax evasion allegation levelled by Lagos State.

The judge first made the order on January 29, following an application by the Lagos State Ministry of Justice.

According to the latest report on Vanguard, the former Nigeria international was accused of alleged tax evasion, which forced the court to issue a bench warrant.

Lagos state government had accused the former Paris-Saint-Germain star of tax fraud which he reportedly failed to settle two years ago.

But there were also also reports claiming that Austin Okocha denied being guilty of any tax fraud being alleged of.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how former Super Eagles captain Austin ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha revealed that he learnt about his arrest orders on the pages of newspapers.

The 45-year-old was recently accused of deliberately evading tax after which a Lagos court issued a bench warrant for his arrest.

According to the report, the ex-Premier League midfielder star was charged to court by the Lagos State Ministry of Justice on a three-count charge, on failure to give account of return of income.