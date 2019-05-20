Breaking News: Disgruntled Asamoah Gyan announces his shock Ghana retirement over captaincy

Ghana's all-time leading scorer Asamoah Gyan has announced his shock retirement from the Black Stars with just 32 days to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations after a decision to strip him of the captaincy.

The 33-year-old retired from the national team on Monday night after he got the decision of coach Kwesi Appiah that he will not play a key role at the tournament in Egypt.

The Turkey-based player who made his debut for Ghana at the age of 17 is upset head coach Kwesi Appiah's decision to hand the armband to Andre Ayew.

As being told he would play a bit part role in the national team at the tournament in Egypt, Gyan says he will not play any role in the national team again.

''If the decision of the coach is to give captaincy of the tournament to another player while I am named in the team for the tournament, I wish to rescue myself from the tournament," Gyan said in an angry press statement on Monday night.

''I also wish to retire from the national team permanently, not pretending my presence would not fuel the purported undermining the country has seen under my captaincy.

''I would continue to serve the country Ghana in other endeavors as a businessman through various investments.''

Gyan made his international debut at the age of 17 and scored on his senior debut for Ghana against Somalia on 19 November 2003 in the 90th minute.

He came on for Isaac Boakye in the 62nd minute in a 2006 FIFA World Cup qualifier, three days before he turned 18 years; helping Ghana to win that game, and making him the youngest ever player to score for Ghana.

He scored four times in seven matches during that successful World Cup qualifying campaign.

Gyan is the all-time leading goalscorer with 51 goals. He represented Ghana at the 2006, 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cups.

With 6 goals, he is the top African goalscorer in the history of the World Cup.

Gyan has also represented Ghana at the 2004 Summer Olympics and in seven Africa Cup of Nations in 2006, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2017, helping them finish in third-place in 2008 and runner-up in 2010 and 2015.