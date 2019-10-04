BREAKING NEWS: ‘Disqualified’ GFA presidential hopeful Wilfred Palmer to appeal decision, urges supporters to remain calm

Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential aspirant Wilfred Osei Kweku Palmer has pleaded with his supporters to remain calm following his disqualification from the race by the FA Vetting Committee, claiming he will appeal the decision.

Osei Palmer — who was seen as one of the leading candidates to ascend the presidential throne — was on Friday disqualified.

According to reports, the Vetting committee used Article 35 of the Ghana Football Association regulation to disqualify the Tema Youth bankroller.

However, the former Black Stars Management Committee chairman has released a one-page letter indicating that he will appeal the decision and urged his supporters to remain calm as he is confident of being re-instated in the elections race.

He has up to Monday, October 7 to submit his appeal.

Palmer’s disqualification comes two days after he launched his policy document in Accra, promising to raise a staggering $90.3m to fund the association if given the nod.

The list of presidential aspirants has been reduced to six following Palmer’s disqualification; Amanda Clinton, George Ankoma Mensah, Nana Yaw Amponsah, Kurt Okraku, George Afriyie and Frederick Pappoe.

For the Executive Council members, all candidates who appeared before the Committee qualified. Randy Abbey, Kotoko CEO George Amoako, Hearts of Oak CEO Frederick Moore all cleared to contest the elections.

But Alhaji Fuseini Mahama and Roy Arthur have been disqualified from contesting the Regional Football Association chairperson positions.

The elections have been scheduled for October 25.