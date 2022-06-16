BREAKING NEWS: Egyptian FA sacks national team coach Ehab Galal after less than two months in charge

Egyptian Football Association has dismissed national team head coach Ehab Galal with immediate effect after less than two months since his appointment.

The 54-year-old was handed the Pharaohs job on April 25, 2022 following the departure of Portuguese trainer Carlos Queiroz who didn't extend his expired contract.

Galal played only three matches since his appointment as head coach where he won once and lost the other two games.

The Pharaohs needed a last-gasp goal before beating Guinea in the opening group game of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifications.

Egypt suffered a shocking 2-0 defeat to Ethiopia in the second game which led to the decision to let him go despite being in charge of the team for a just over a month.

Galal was a dead man walking even before their humiliating 4-1 loss to South Korea in an international friendly match last Tuesday.