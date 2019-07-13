BREAKING NEWS: Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu joins Hellas Verona on a season long loan

Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has joined Italian Serie A side Hellas Verona on loan.

Agyemang-Badu, 28, joins the newly-promoted Serie A outfit on a season-long loan from Udinese.

The Gialloblu have the option to make the move a permanent one after the end of the season.

He has been on the books of Udinese since 2010 and spent a season on loan at Bursaspor in Turkey.

Last season Badu lasted only 161 minutes on the pitch due to injuries and so Hellas Veron can give him more game time.

However, the 28-year old who is seeking regular play time has opted to join Hellas Verona for the upcoming season.

Udinese confimed the move on their website posting,”Udinese Calcio announces that it has temporarily sold Emmanuel Agyemang Badu's sports services to Hellas Verona FC with a redemption obligation . The Company thanks the player for the commitment and professionalism shown during these eight seasons lived in black and white.”

By: Lukman Evergreen Mumin