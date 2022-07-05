Breaking News: England youth star Tariq Lamptey switches nationality to play for Ghana - FA boss confirms

Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey has completed his nationality switch to represent Ghana's Black Stars at the international level, Ghana FA President Kurt Okraku has confirmed.

Lamptey and his father traveled to Ghana, where they will met Black Stars coach Otto Addo and the rest of the technical staff, which includes former Premier League coach Chris Hughton.

The 21-year-old has decided to play for Ghana, and the meeting is simply to formally communicate his decision and make himself available for future assignments, Ghanasoccernet.com can report.

The right-back attended the Black Stars' 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Madagascar at the Cape Coast Stadium on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

This comes after Lamptey turned down an invitation to play for the England U21 side, with the team's coach Lee Carsley revealing Lamptey was seriously considering playing for Ghana.

Lamptey was contacted by Ghana in 2020 but made his England Under-21 debut later that year.

"Tariq Lamptey, Inaki Williams ,Mohammed Salisu ,Stephan Ambrosius, Patrick Pfeffer and Ransford_Yeboah, available for national selection. Below ,yours truly with the dad of Tariq (Ahmed). Bro, thanks for the trust and your determination to see Ghana succeed." Ghana FA boss Kurt Okraku posted on Facebook

Lamptey, who has two Under-21 caps, qualifies for Ghana through his parents and has also played for England Under-18s and Under-19s.

The former Chelsea full-back started 16 times for Brighton in the Premier League in the 2021-22 season and made a further 14 appearances as a substitute.