Breaking News: English side Brighton complete signing of Simon Adingra from Nordsjaelland

Ghana-trained young midfielder Simon Adingra has completed his move to English Premier League side Brighton from Danish club Nordsjaelland after passing his medical on Friday, Ghanasooccernet.com can reveal in a world exclusive.

The 20-year-old, who graduated Ghanaian football academy Right to Dream two seasons ago, signed a five-year contract with the Premier League campgaingers in the evening after arriving in England.

Even though the full transfer amount was not revealed sources close to the deal said the deal is worth about $8.5 million.

Adingra agreed a handsome personal terms before the two clubs reached an agreement on the fee to complete the transfer.

The Ivory Coast-born youngster was groomed and trained at the iconic Ghanaian academy Right to Dream before they shipped him out to their mother club in Denmark Nordsjaelland.

He follows in the paths of talented youngsters Mohammed Kudus and Kamaldeen Sulemana who all trained at the Right to Dream academy, moved to Denmark to play Nordsjaelland before sealing major transfers to top leagues.

All the moves of the trio is worth more than $10million which makes it the thirds successive year that a big player has emerged from the talent factory in Ghana thats producing young superstars.

Kudus joined Ajax Amsterdam in a deal with about $15million before Kamaldeen smashed the record to amout $20million and now Adingra will earn the Ghanaian outfit and their Danish club about $12million.

This is the third succussive summer that Right to Deam has proven that the football transfer market for African football is viable when done in the right way.

Adingra becomes the latest footballer to emerge from the academy and will be a big player for Ivory Coast in the coming years with his move to the English Premier League at 20.

His performances for the Danish side Nordsjaelland is what has attracted interest in him after playing 38 matches for the senior team and scoring 11 goals since moving from the Ghanaian academy two years ago.

The talented youngster scored on his debut for in April last year and was seen as the replacemenet for Kamaldeen who had then moved to Rennes and took the French top-flight league by storm,

Adingra is seen the replacement for Yves Bissouma who was sold to Tottenham Hotspur.