BREAKING NEWS: FECAFOOT sack Clarence Seedorf and Patrick Kluivert after AFCON flop

The president of the Cameroon Football Federation Prince Seidou Mbombo Njoya have signed a release terminating the contracts of Dutch duo Clarence Clyde Seedorf and Patrick Kluivert following the Indomitable Lions disappointing display at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

This decision comes after the countries minister of Sports and Physical Education announced 24 hours earlier on national Television (CRTV) that the results and style of football practiced by the Cameroon team under the two coaches was unsatisfactory and he had called for the federation to inform the coaches of Cameroon’s intention to discontinue the working relationship between the country and the coaches.

Seedorf took a very talented Cameroon team to THE 2019 AFCON in Egypt but failed to bring out the best in the Team and as defending Champions the team won just one of 4 games before been kicked out of the tournament in the 16th finals by eventual semi finalists Nigeria.

Seedorf’s era as Coach of Cameroon though less than 12 months old have been plagued by controversies ranging from players critizing him publicly to illogical selection fringe players, disagreement with his colleagues and arrogance towards his environment amongst others.

Cameroon will now go out in search of a replacement for the pair and other vacant places in the technical bench that may be created in the days ahead.

Seedorf leaves with a disappointing win rate of 33% in 12 games as Coach of Cameroon.

His departure has been endorsed by the boss of FECAFOOT who should be in Cairo this Thursday for the CAF General Assembly.