Breaking News: FIFA bans former Ghana FA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi from football activity for life

Former Ghana Football Association president Kwesi Nyantakyi has been banned from all football-related activity for life by FIFA.

The world’s football body adjudicatory chamber found Nyantakyi “guilty of having violated art. 19 (Conflicts of interest), art. 21 (Bribery and corruption) and art. 22 (Commission) of the FIFA Code of Ethics, 2012 edition.”

The one time Fifa executive committee member was filmed in an undercover investigation by controversial Ghanaian journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas taking $65,000 (£48,000) from an undercover reporter pretending to be a businessman.

Nyantakyi has also been fined 500,000 Swiss francs($over 400, 000).

A statement from Fifa read: "The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has banned Mr Kwesi Nyantakyi, former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), for life from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level."

"The decision was notified to Mr Nyantakyi today, and the ban comes into force immediately."