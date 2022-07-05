Breaking News: Germany youth trio Ambrosio, Pfeiffer and Konigsdorffer switch nationality to play for Ghana

Ghana FA president Kurt Okraku has confirmed the nationality switches of three German youth players Stephen Ambrosio, Patric Pfeiffer and Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer.

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has been engaging the trio over nationality switch ahead of the 2022 World Cup as reported by Ghanasoccernet.com.

Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer has represented Germany at the youth levels and has agreed to play for the Black Stars after talks held with Coach Otto Addo.

The talented forward recently joined Hamburg from Dynamo Dresden in the ongoing transfer window.

Stephen Ambrosio has also completed his nationality switch and will be available for selection for the Black Stars.

Hamburg SV star last year rejected an invite to the Black Stars under Coach Ck Akonnor to play for the German U21 team.

After a series of meeting with the head coach, Ambrosio has agreed to play for the Black Stars.

Patric Pfeiffer is a new name among the list of players to have switched nationality to represent Ghana.

The Darmstadt defender has agreed to play for Ghana at the international level after engagements with Otto Addo and the Ghana Football Association.

Coach Otto Addo will name 26 players for the World Cup to be staged in Qatar in November.

The players confirmed to have switched nationality by the Ghana Football Association will all have to compete for positions ahead of the tournament.