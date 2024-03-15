GFA confirm stunning return of Otto Addo as Black Stars head coach

The Ghana Football Association have settled on Otto Addo as the new Black Stars coach after two months of diligent search for the next manager of the national team. The 48-year-old led the West African country to the World Cup in Qatar as caretaker manager before leaving his role after the tournament in 2022. He returns to a team that failed to make it past the group stage of the just-ended AFCON in Cote d'Ivoire.

Ghana FA President Kurt Okraku confirmed his appointment via a statement: “Otto was exceptional in the interview process and was rated highly by the search committee, hence the decision.

“There were some brilliant individuals among the coaches who applied for the job, so the committee took the pain to interview a chunk of them to pick their thoughts on their intentions to transform the team within a short period due to our peculiar situation.

“The Committee was overly satisfied with Otto’s performance for which reason he was recommended to the Executive Council for approval.

The new for rebuild

The Black Stars have become a pale shadow of their former great self and need a lift, so Otto Addo who played 15 times for Ghana including games at the World Cup will have little time to get his feet under the table. He earned massive respect across the country when he led a less fancied team to overcome The Mighty Nigeria and qualify for the World Cup, even though the team ended up winning just one group game and crashing out of the tournament.

Addo has worked as a scout for German club Dortmund and was initially reluctant to take up the job on a full-time basis, but as the saying goes, you never really say no to your country and thus has decided to quit his job and return home to serve his country.

First up will be a friendly against a Nigeria team which finished second at the AFCON. Ironically, that was the same team Addo defied the odds to eliminate and reach the World Cup.