BREAKING NEWS: Ghana captain Andre Ayew to sign for French side Le Havre AC

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew has returned to France to join Ligue 1 side Le Havre, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 33-year-old joins Le Havre after leaving English Premier League side Nottingham Forest at the end of last season.

GHANASoccernet.com can also disclose that Ayew will sign a deal to keep him at the club until the end of the 2023/24 season. He is expected to finalize the deal on Saturday and will be announced as the new member of the team later today.

The move is massive news for fans of the Black Stars, especially with a little over a month to start the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

The attacking midfielder is expected to help Le Havre maintain their place in Ligue 1 following his enormous experience in Ligue 1, where he played for giants Olympique Marseille.

Ayew has been recalled to the Black Stars team ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and the Comoros Island next week.