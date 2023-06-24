Breaking News: Ghana champions Medeama granted license for 2023-24 CAF Interclub Competitions

Ghana Premier League champions Medeama SC have been granted the licence to participate in the 2023-24 CAF Champions League campaign after passing all the Club Licensing criteria.

The First Instance Body (FIB) considered the application of Medeama on the basis of the 5 set criteria by CAF.

The club met all the Sporting, Legal, Infrastructure, and Personnel and Administrative Criteria.

Overall, the club satisfied the condition for approval of its licence application. The FIB unanimously approved the application by Medeama for a license for the 2023-24 CAF Interclub competitions.

In the course of the week, Medeama reached a partnership deal with Fiase Golden Royal FC as the club's official women's team, which is also a requirement for the licence.

The Tarkwa-based club will be participating in continental football again since their last appearance in the 2016 season, where they reached the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.

They eliminated South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns in the playoff and were in the same group with MO Bejaia, TP Mazembe, and Young Africans.

By: Nuhu Adams