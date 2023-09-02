BREAKING NEWS: Ghana coach Chris Hughton names squad for Central African Republic match

Ghana coach Chris Hughton has named a 25-man squad for September 7 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Central African Republic.

The squad include Medeama striker Jonathan Sowah who scored 12 goals in 18 games last season. Captain Andre Ayew has been invited despite not having a club. His brother Jordan Ayew is also in the team, as well as new West Ham signing Mohammed Kudus.

Also in the squad are Elisha Owusu and Baba Iddrisu who make a return to the squad after recovering from injuries. Baba Iddrisu missed the FIFA World Cup in Qatar while Elisha Owusu who picked up an injury in February, has yet to play for Ghana since the FIFA World Cup finals in November last year.

Another player who returns to the squad is South Africa based goalkeeper Richard Ofori who hasn’t played for Ghana since September 27, 2022 when Ghana beat Nicaragua 1-0 in a pre-World Cup friendly in Lorca, Spain.

Arsenal ace Thomas Partey is left out of the squad due to injury. According to his club, the player picked up an injury in training and could be on the sidelines for a while, however the Black Stars medical teams is monitoring the situation.

Ghana will host Central Africa Republic in their final Group E game at the Baba Yara Sports stadium on Thursday.

The squad:

Goalkeepers

Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, Richard Ofori

Defenders

Alidu Seidu, Kingsley Schindler, Stephan Ambrosius, Joseph Aidoo, Alexander Djiku, Nicholas Opoku, Baba Abdul Rahman, Gideon Mensah

Midfielders

Abdul Samed Salis, Baba Iddissu, Andre Ayew, Elisha Owusu, Edmund Addo, Mohammed Kudus, Ransford Koningsdorffer

Forwards

Inaki Williams, Antoine Semenyo, Jordan Ayew, Ernest Nuamah, Osman Bukari, Joseph Painstil, Jonathan Sowah