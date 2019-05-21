Breaking News: Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah called for crisis meeting over questionable decisions

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah will meet the Black Stars management committee, the Normalisation Committee and government on Tuesday afternoon over his recent decisions, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

Appiah has caused Asamoah Gyan to retire from international football following a decision to take the armband from him for another player.

Gyan will now act his capacity as General captain.

Also, Appiah will have to defend his decision to add former Middlesbrough captain George Boateng to his backroom staff as a scout for the tournament.

His meeting with Normalisation Committee on Monday ended abruptly.

The NC believes a former player of the Black Stars, or someone who has played a role with the national team in the past could make a good choice.