Breaking News: Ghana coach names returnee Asamoah Gyan in provisional 29-man squad for AFCON; five debutants listed

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has named Asamoah Gyan in his provisional 29-man squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations released on Wednesday including five debutants.

Gyan officially rescinded his decision to retire from the team after Ghana president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo intervened.

GHANASoccernet.com understands he has accepted to be General Captain of the team as Andre Ayew remains captain.

Coach Kwesi Appiah has named experienced players like John Boye, Jonathan Mensah, Christian Atsu, Harrison Afful, Afriyie Acquah and Thomas Partey.

Five players Nuhu Musa (St Gallen), Samuel Owusu (Cukaricki, Serbia), Kwabena Owusu (Leganes, Spain). Mohammed Alhassan (Hearts of Oak, Ghana) and Abdul Fatawu (Asante Kotoko) have received their first call-ups and will be auditioning to play in the tournament.

The 29 consist of three goalkeepers, ten defenders, eleven midfielders and five strikers.

Ghana's squad will depart for a pre-tournament training camp in Dubai, UAE where they have lined up two warm up matches against South Africa and Namiba.

Appiah will then trim his squad to 23 for the tournament by 10 June, 2019.

Ghana squad:

Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Maritzburg United, South Africa, Lawrence Ati- Zigi (Sochaux, Montbeliard, France), and Felix Annan (Asante Kotoko, Ghana).

Defenders: John Boye (Metz, France), Andy Yiadom (Reading, England, Abdul Baba Rahman (Reims, France), Lumor Agbenyenu (Goztepe A.S, Turkey), Kassim Nuhu, (Hoffeinham, Germany,) Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew SC, USA), Joseph Aidoo (Genk, Belguim), Nuhu Musa (St Gallen, Switzerland), Joseph Attamah (Basaksehir, Turkey), and Mohammed Alhassan (Hearts of Oak, Ghana)

Midfielders: Mubarak Wakaso (Deportivo Alaves, Spain), Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Kwadwo Asamoah (Internazionle, Italy), Ebenezer Ofori (New York FC, USA), Afriyie Acquah (Empoli, Italy), Andre Ayew ( Fenerbache, Turkey), Christian Atsu (Newcastle United, England), Samuel Owusu (Cukaricki, Serbia), Thomas Agyepong (Hibernian, Scotland), Yaw Yeboah (Numancia, Spain), Abdul Fatawu (Asante Kotoko, Ghana).

Strikers: Asamoah Gyan (Kayserispor, Turkey), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace, England), Abdul Majeed Waris ( Nantes, France), Caleb Ekuban (Trabzonspor, Turkey and Kwabena Owusu (Leganes, Spain).