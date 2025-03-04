Ghana defender Abdul Mumin to miss the rest of the season with serious knee injury

Ghana defender Abdul Mumin has been sidelined for the rest of the season after suffering a serious knee injury.

The Rayo Vallecano center-back picked up the injury during a match against Sevilla, forcing him off in the 35th minute. The game ended in a 1-1 draw.

Reports in the Spanish media indicate that the 26-year-old will be out for the remainder of the campaign. Mumin has been a key figure for Vallecano this season, making 24 appearances out of 26 matches and ranking first in La Liga for blocks.

His injury also comes as a setback for Ghana’s Black Stars ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar on March 21 and 24, respectively.

Mumin is expected to miss these crucial fixtures but could return in time for the seventh and eighth rounds of qualification matches.

The defender has earned two caps for Ghana’s senior national team.