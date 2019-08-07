Breaking News: Ghana defender Kassim Nuhu leaves German side Hoffenheim to join Dusseldorf on loan

German top-flight side Hoffenheim have agreed to release their Ghana defender Kasim Nuhu to join rivals Fortuna Dusseldorf on loan, Ghanasoccernet.com can reveal.

The 24-year-old agreed the one-year loan deal on Wednesday after the newly-promoted club forced through the talks.

Lutz Pfannenstiel, the new Sporting Director at Fortuna Düsseldorf, made the Ghana defender his major target having worked with him at Hoffenheim last season.

He will become the fourth Ghanaian to play for Dusseldorf this season after Kelvin Ofori, Nana Ampomah and Bernard Tetkpetey.

Nuhu's move to Dusseldorf will come as surprise after joining Hoffenheim just last year on a five-year deal in a move from Swiss side Young Boys in a deal worth €8 million.

He signed his contract with the Bundesliga club Hoffenheim is until 2023 and ended his three-year association with Young Boys. He joined the Yong Boys from Real Mallorca in Spain.

Nuhu is said to have forced Young Boys to allow him to join Hoffenheim after their initial reluctance as they see the centre-back as key to their Champions League plans last season.

He was a key figure for the Berne-based outfit as they clinched their first league trophy in 32 years.

Nuhu made 32 appearances, scoring four goals in the process.

He becames the third Ghanaian player to play for Hoffenheim after Isaac Vorsah between 2007 and 2012 and Prince Tagoe’s spell between 2009 and 2011.

The Medeama product has been capped 11 times by senior national team, Black Stars, after his debut in October 2017. He has three international goals.