Brighton and Ghaka star Tariq Lamptey is mourning the death of his sister Basira, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

Basira, believed to be in her late 40s, passed away in Accra on Saturday night.

She was buried on Sunday afternoon according to Islamic traditions and the funeral rites was officiated by the national Chief Imam.

Basira was pivotal in Tariq’s career and mastermind his nationality switch.

She also managed the Tariq Lamptey Foundation.