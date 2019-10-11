Breaking News: Ghana FA elections set to be postponed indefinitely, court action hits process

The Ghana FA's upcoming elections has hit the skids as court action by a disqualified candidate has been served on the Normalisation Committee seeking to order the caretaker body to stop the process.

Roy Arthur is unhappy with decision of the Normalisation Committee to exclude him from the race to contest the Central Region's FA chairmanship position.

His lawyer Kwame Quayson slapped the GFA with the writ on Friday afternoon to stop the elections which is supposed to start next week.

This means the Normalisation Committee must contest the decision in court before the election can continue even though the cleared candidates are vigorously campaigning.

Arthur's quest to stop election was filed on Thursday and the Normalisation Committee has just eight days to respond to the suit otherwise the election will be stopped immediately by the court.

The football administrator told the Accra High Court that the Normalisation Committee breached Article 5 (F) and Article 9 of the GFA regulations to disqualify him.

Arthur wants the court to declare that their action to exclude him from the race is 'irregular and void' and prayed the court to set aside the action of the Normalisation Committee.

The caretaker GFA body is yet to respond to the court action taken by Roy Arthur which has brought some uncertainty to the process of the election of a new executives and President of the federation.