Breaking News: Ghana handed tricky draw against Algeria, Mali and Cameroon in Group A for Women's Africa Cup of Nations

Hosts Ghana have drawn Algeria, Mali and Cameroon in Group A for 2018 Total Women's Africa Cup of Nations next month.

Defending champions Nigeria were pitted against South Africa, Kenya and in Group B.

The Black Queens will be seeking to win the continental showpiece for the first time after coming close on three occasions in 1998, 2002 and 2006.

The final tournament is scheduled for the Ghanaian cities of Accra and Cape Coast from 17 November to 1 December 2018.

The top three finishers will qualify to represent Africa at the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2018.

Full draw for 2018 Total Women's Africa Cup of Nations:

Group A: Ghana, Algeria, Mali, Cameroon

Group B: Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Zambia