Upper V Athlete and Ghana international Sherifatu Sumaila has signed a pro contract with Swedish club - Djurgårdens IF Damfotboll.

Djurgardens plays in the Swedish Damallsvenskan - the country's top women's soccer league.

The former U-17 and U-20 Ghana Women's National Team player and La Galaxy Orange County Women's striker is signed for the remainder of the 2018 season.