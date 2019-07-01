Breaking News: Ghana key player Christian Atsu ruled out Africa Cup of Nation after injury

Ghana suffered a massive blow on Monday when their key player Christian Atsu was ruled out of the ongoing 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament because of injury.

Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu suffered a hamstring injury during Ghana’s 0-0 draw against Cameroon at the African Cup of Nations.

He underwent tests on the thigh injury on Sunday and now the results released on Monday have shown that he will not be able to play any further part in the tournament for Ghana.

Doctors of the Ghana team have told Ghana's leading football news outfit Ghanasoccernet.com that he will no longer play a part in the tournament because of the severity of the injury.

His injury is a big blow for Ghana who were counting on the winger to to deliver the form he displayed in 2015 that saw being named as the best player of the competition.

Atsu was forced off after just 14 minutes after grabbing at the back of his right leg and was sent to the hospital for a scan to assess the severity of the injury.

Newcastle United’s medical team are currently in discussions with the Ghana staff to determine what’s the best course of action.

The 27-year-old will definitely miss Ghana’s final group stage match against Guinea Bissau, a match they will likely have to win in order to advance to the round-of-16.

Last season, Atsu bounced back from a knee injury he suffered at the end of the 2017-18 campaign to make 32 appearances under Rafa Benítez.