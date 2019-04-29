Breaking News: Ghana midfielder Isaac Sackey hospitalised after Alanyaspor deadly accident in Turkey

Ghana midfielder Isaac Sackey has been hospitalised in Turkey after his club Alanyaspor were involved in a deadly accident that killed one of his team-mates Josef Sural, Ghanasoccernet.com can reveal.

The hardworking player was among the seven Alanyaspor players who were hospitalised after a minibus carrying players from the club crashed while returning from an away match.

Czech international midfielder Sural unfortunately lost his life after being taken to the hospital following the accident after they played against Asamoah Gyan's Kayserispor on Sunday night.

Sackey and his other team-mates Steven Caulker, Djalma Campos, Wanderson Baiano, Senegalese Papiss Demba Cisse and Welinton Souza were all hospitalised after the accident.

Ghanasoccernet.com contacts at the club have revealed that Sackey survived the accident without suffering any major injuries but has been seriously traumatised by the death of Sural.

Sural, a striker for Alanyaspor and the Czech national team, died at the hospital where he and six of his teammates were taken after the crash. He was on the bench throughout the match.

Seven Alanyaspor players had rented a VIP minibus to return from the club’s 1-1 draw against Kayserispor on Sunday and the bus crashed some 5 km (3.1 miles) from the southern coastal town of Alanya, Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency said.

The rest of the club’s players and staff had returned with the team bus or on their own, Anadolu said, adding that the driver of the VIP bus had been detained following the accident and an investigation had been launched.

Club Chairman Hasan Cavusoglu was quoted as saying the driver had fallen asleep behind the wheel of the minibus. A second driver was asleep at the time.

“According to information I received from our police chief, despite there being two drivers on the vehicle, they were both asleep. The crash happened as a result of them both being asleep,” Anadolu quoted Cavusoglu as saying.

He said the other six players injured in the crash were not in critical condition.