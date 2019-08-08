Breaking News: Ghana midfielder Raman Chibsah seals move to Turkish side Gazisehir Gaziantep

Ghana midfielder Yusif Raman Chibsah has sealed his move to Turkish top-flight side Gazisehir Gaziantep, Ghanasoccernet.com can reveal.

The talented player sealed the move from Italian side Frosinone on Thursday afternoon afternoon after passing a medical.

He signed a three-year contract with the newly promoted side in a move that would hugely improve his financial fortunes.

The 26-year-old penned the deal with the Reds from after his Italian club were relegated to the Serie B.

The deal is reported to be worth €500,000, with the defensive enforced pocketing €700,000 as his annual wages.

This represents 100% increase in the salary of the player and he will also not pay taxes for his earnings.

Chibsah is the second Ghanaian player to join the club in the ongoing transfer window after Aziz Tetteh, who last week from Russian outfit Dinamo Moscow.

He scored 1 goal in 32 games during the Canaries ill-fated top flight campaign.

Chibsah has previously featured for Sassuolo, Juventus, Parma as well as Benevento.